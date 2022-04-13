Previous
Oh no, not again! by casablanca
Photo 1802

Oh no, not again!

That's funny, I hear you cry. I could have sworn you posted a photo of a broken painting water jar the other day?

Yes, I did.

And this is another one!! My unforgiving Welsh slate floor meets glass and.......well.....the rest is history.

Need to raid my marmalade jars now as I don't have one left. Oh me, oh my!
Boxplayer ace
Whoops....
April 13th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh oh! That was a shade unfortunate, but I know how unforgiving the slate floor must be! Nice image though!
April 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a mishap, it gave you a good shot though. We have tiled floors so I know what you are going through.
April 13th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Whoops! Great shot though
April 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. Time to change to a plastic container.
April 13th, 2022  
