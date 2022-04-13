Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1802
Oh no, not again!
That's funny, I hear you cry. I could have sworn you posted a photo of a broken painting water jar the other day?
Yes, I did.
And this is another one!! My unforgiving Welsh slate floor meets glass and.......well.....the rest is history.
Need to raid my marmalade jars now as I don't have one left. Oh me, oh my!
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2006
photos
167
followers
69
following
493% complete
View this month »
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th April 2022 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Whoops....
April 13th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh oh! That was a shade unfortunate, but I know how unforgiving the slate floor must be! Nice image though!
April 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a mishap, it gave you a good shot though. We have tiled floors so I know what you are going through.
April 13th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Whoops! Great shot though
April 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. Time to change to a plastic container.
April 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close