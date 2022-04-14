Flat Pack Bunny!

Once upon a time, this was a fully rounded plump little chocolate rabbit.



My masseuse gave him to me as a gift as I was leaving her house on Tuesday and said "you probably need to put him in the fridge." Knowing her enormous love of storing chocolate in the freezer, I thought no more about it.



When I arrived home, I ran out of hands to carry all my bits and pieces from the car to the house, so I tucked this little bunny under my arm along with my diary and a water bottle.



Alas, he must have been stored somewhere warm before she gave him to me and that would have been what she meant because when I got into the house, he was a flat pack bunny and only a portion of his original shape!



He is currently living in the fridge and we will enjoy eating him at Easter. Flat pack or no, he will still taste good!