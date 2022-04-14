Previous
Flat Pack Bunny! by casablanca
Flat Pack Bunny!

Once upon a time, this was a fully rounded plump little chocolate rabbit.

My masseuse gave him to me as a gift as I was leaving her house on Tuesday and said "you probably need to put him in the fridge." Knowing her enormous love of storing chocolate in the freezer, I thought no more about it.

When I arrived home, I ran out of hands to carry all my bits and pieces from the car to the house, so I tucked this little bunny under my arm along with my diary and a water bottle.

Alas, he must have been stored somewhere warm before she gave him to me and that would have been what she meant because when I got into the house, he was a flat pack bunny and only a portion of his original shape!

He is currently living in the fridge and we will enjoy eating him at Easter. Flat pack or no, he will still taste good!
14th April 2022

Casablanca

