Hot Cross Bun

On 15th April 1979, it was Easter Sunday and it snowed. I remember because as a young teen, that was the day I was baptised. I remember a photograph of me that day in a Stewart kilt on the lawn of our home in the snow. Looked for it, but could not find it. My brother had been due to be baptised with me that day, but he died just 6 weeks earlier. Mixed memories of joy and pain that day.



Today it is Good Friday, so naturally I am eating a toasted hot cross bun. I am aware it is also Passover so Chag Sameach to all my Jewish friends too. Enjoy your weekend celebrations everyone.