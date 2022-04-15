Previous
Hot Cross Bun by casablanca
Photo 1804

Hot Cross Bun

On 15th April 1979, it was Easter Sunday and it snowed. I remember because as a young teen, that was the day I was baptised. I remember a photograph of me that day in a Stewart kilt on the lawn of our home in the snow. Looked for it, but could not find it. My brother had been due to be baptised with me that day, but he died just 6 weeks earlier. Mixed memories of joy and pain that day.

Today it is Good Friday, so naturally I am eating a toasted hot cross bun. I am aware it is also Passover so Chag Sameach to all my Jewish friends too. Enjoy your weekend celebrations everyone.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Ingrid ace
What a great photo! I know the nursery song "hot crossed buns", but this is the first time I noted the cross on the bun and it all makes sense now...
I can imagine the mixed feelings on that day. Hopefully this year all the snow fell and you have a lovely Easter weekend!
April 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I can see why you have mixed emotions about the memory of today 😢

That hot cross bun looks delicious, I just want to eat it off the page!
April 15th, 2022  
