Early in the garden by casablanca
Early in the garden

If I squat down and force the camera pov up, I can make my garden look like the countryside instead of the busy town centre main road that it is!

Morning light and sun flare on the bluebells under my tree on this Bank Holiday Monday.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
