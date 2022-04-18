Sign up
Photo 1807
Early in the garden
If I squat down and force the camera pov up, I can make my garden look like the countryside instead of the busy town centre main road that it is!
Morning light and sun flare on the bluebells under my tree on this Bank Holiday Monday.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
0
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2011
photos
167
followers
69
following
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th April 2022 7:32am
