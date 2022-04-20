Previous
A moment by the lake by casablanca
A moment by the lake

Only managed a few minutes looking at the water as I dropped The Young Fella off for work, but it was welcome nonetheless. Hubby still away and I have a lot on my plate.

Hope to catch up with you later, but must run now. New piano tuner arriving any second and my poor piano has had no TLC for almost 3 years now because of the pandemic. Oof!
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Casablanca

Joan Robillard ace
A lovely view
April 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice pop of red.
April 20th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful view! I know what you will be doing later! Good photo opportunity too as he is tuning the piano! Xx
April 20th, 2022  
