Photo 1809
A moment by the lake
Only managed a few minutes looking at the water as I dropped The Young Fella off for work, but it was welcome nonetheless. Hubby still away and I have a lot on my plate.
Hope to catch up with you later, but must run now. New piano tuner arriving any second and my poor piano has had no TLC for almost 3 years now because of the pandemic. Oof!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
3
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2013
photos
167
followers
69
following
495% complete
View this month »
Joan Robillard
ace
A lovely view
April 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice pop of red.
April 20th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful view! I know what you will be doing later! Good photo opportunity too as he is tuning the piano! Xx
April 20th, 2022
