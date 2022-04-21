Previous
Next
Unwrapped by casablanca
Photo 1810

Unwrapped

My last Easter egg.......methinks I need a bigger egg cup!
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Couple of bites and it will fit in there 😂
April 21st, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
You do, you do! Dad received an Easter egg at his 'home', but didn't know where he got it from. Anyway, he must have eaten half and then closed it back up into the box. When I was in to see him, he told me that he was going to give the chocolate egg to the night-shift nurse. He'd forgotten that he'd eaten half of it!!! We both had a laugh at that.
April 21st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Ooohh... why a bigger cup? Use your mouth :D :D :D
April 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise