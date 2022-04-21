Sign up
Unwrapped
My last Easter egg.......methinks I need a bigger egg cup!
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A
ace
Couple of bites and it will fit in there 😂
April 21st, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
You do, you do! Dad received an Easter egg at his 'home', but didn't know where he got it from. Anyway, he must have eaten half and then closed it back up into the box. When I was in to see him, he told me that he was going to give the chocolate egg to the night-shift nurse. He'd forgotten that he'd eaten half of it!!! We both had a laugh at that.
April 21st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Ooohh... why a bigger cup? Use your mouth :D :D :D
April 21st, 2022
