Previous
Next
Dead heading by casablanca
Photo 1811

Dead heading

I love the Spring flowers in my garden, but then comes the work if dead heading so they grow back afresh next year.

Hubby arrived, I spent yesterday doing laundry and he’s gone again today. Robust diary conversations have occurred! 🤣🤣 At least this time it is only a couple of days and not a fortnight!
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise