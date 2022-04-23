Poor Lad

My boy isn't well. Already struggling with bad hay fever symptoms and then a wisdom tooth breaking through the gum (memories of teething as a child recur), last night he couldn't stop sneezing and coughing and had a fever.



Third covid test in 24 hours taken and still negative. Some clients at work had said they had "a bit of a cold" so we are assuming that is what this is. Just horrid on top of already feeling a tad pants from the other things. Imagine, only 2 years ago we would never have queried that this was anything but a cold!



He isn't in work today and I am feeding him Lemsip with ginger, cinnamon and honey in it to help him along and to enable some rest. Hopefully it won't last long, bless him.