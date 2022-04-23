Previous
Poor Lad by casablanca
Photo 1812

Poor Lad

My boy isn't well. Already struggling with bad hay fever symptoms and then a wisdom tooth breaking through the gum (memories of teething as a child recur), last night he couldn't stop sneezing and coughing and had a fever.

Third covid test in 24 hours taken and still negative. Some clients at work had said they had "a bit of a cold" so we are assuming that is what this is. Just horrid on top of already feeling a tad pants from the other things. Imagine, only 2 years ago we would never have queried that this was anything but a cold!

He isn't in work today and I am feeding him Lemsip with ginger, cinnamon and honey in it to help him along and to enable some rest. Hopefully it won't last long, bless him.
Casablanca

Diana ace
Oh so sorry to hear this and hope for a speedy recovery. Strange that when one has cold symptoms, the first reaction is to do a covid test. I wonder how long this will be going on. I love your mug with the lemsip.
April 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I hope he bounces back soon, love the mug too
April 23rd, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Oh poor lad! Hope he feels better soon. Hope he doesn’t pass on his germs to you!
April 23rd, 2022  
