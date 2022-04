My Posh Art Studio

Just for fun, this is what is laughingly known as my art studio.



A board on top of my cooker, watercolour paper taped on with masking tape, with the little child's block paintbox, pad for testing colours, water, brushes, pencil and ruler on the griddle and plate warmer!



No one is allowed to cook when I paint, so I have to pick my moment 😂🤣



Thought you might like to see how posh my studio is!!



About to follow the tutorial visible on my iPad on the stand there for Day 71 of my 100 day challenge.