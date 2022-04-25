Not at my best

Just like this hydrangea flower from last year that is still clinging to the plant, I am feeling a tad past my best today.



Unsurprising, I guess, to have gone down with the cold virus the Young Fella has been under for the last 5 days as I have been so careful that I have not met a bug close to in over 2 years.



But I could still have done without it! Covid tests all negative. Just a cold. As if there is any such thing as "just."