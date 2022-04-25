Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1814
Not at my best
Just like this hydrangea flower from last year that is still clinging to the plant, I am feeling a tad past my best today.
Unsurprising, I guess, to have gone down with the cold virus the Young Fella has been under for the last 5 days as I have been so careful that I have not met a bug close to in over 2 years.
But I could still have done without it! Covid tests all negative. Just a cold. As if there is any such thing as "just."
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2018
photos
167
followers
69
following
496% complete
View this month »
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
25th April 2022 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
This is a lovely shot, nice textures. Sorry to hear that you now have the lurgy
April 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close