Hot Toddy

Still feeling pretty rough, so decided to make my photo opportunity out of making my hot toddy.



Cointreau, honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger and clove. Mix it all together with a little cold water and then add the hot. Allow to infuse, pour it out through a tea strainer and you have your hot toddy Casablanca style.



Every little helps.



The Young Fella has returned to work today. Still coughing somewhat but no longer feeling rough and energyless and unlikely to still be infectious, so hopefully he will do okay.



I am going back to bed for a nap. Bye!