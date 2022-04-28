Traditional Care

Hubby had whizzed over to my parents earlier in the week as it my Dad's birthday in a few days and I did not want to risk visiting while me and the Young Fella were ill and give it to him.
He sent him back with an anniversary gift for us, which is in a few days time, plus a punnet of mixed grapes. He told me he didn't think he had ever actually given anyone grapes before to help their recovery but it seemed like the right thing to do! Gratefully received.
Still feeling lousy but thanks to @happypat I know now I am not alone and this is a particularly horrid bug! Makes me feel less silly for feeling quite this ill with "just" a cold. Here's to all of us feeling well again soon.