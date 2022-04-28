Previous
Traditional Care by casablanca
Photo 1817

Traditional Care

Hubby had whizzed over to my parents earlier in the week as it my Dad's birthday in a few days and I did not want to risk visiting while me and the Young Fella were ill and give it to him.

He sent him back with an anniversary gift for us, which is in a few days time, plus a punnet of mixed grapes. He told me he didn't think he had ever actually given anyone grapes before to help their recovery but it seemed like the right thing to do! Gratefully received.

Still feeling lousy but thanks to @happypat I know now I am not alone and this is a particularly horrid bug! Makes me feel less silly for feeling quite this ill with "just" a cold. Here's to all of us feeling well again soon.
Casablanca

Ingrid ace
I like this close up! Hope you are better soon!
April 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot of your grapes. Hope that they are infused with healing properties.
April 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
April 28th, 2022  
