Waiting by casablanca
Photo 1818

Waiting

My feet through the car steering wheel last night as I waited outside the chiropodist for The Young Fella to emerge.

Listened to Classic FM and tried to relax.

Still feel so ridiculously unwell. Tenacious and hefty old bug, this one. Hopefully soon.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Sandals already? I know they are nice and red and uplifting... but isn't it still too cold? I am still wearing my wool socks :D
April 29th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@monikozi I am not one for feeling the cold generally, even more so now I am mad menopausal woman, and it was 15°C yesterday. I find that quite warm!
April 29th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I agree with Moni though I have gone to lighter socks most days
April 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The steering wheel makes a great frame. I’m not ready for sandals yet.
April 29th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
I like your red sandals. Not sure I would wear them with 15C (too used to 30C and up now...)
April 29th, 2022  
