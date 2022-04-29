Sign up
Waiting
My feet through the car steering wheel last night as I waited outside the chiropodist for The Young Fella to emerge.
Listened to Classic FM and tried to relax.
Still feel so ridiculously unwell. Tenacious and hefty old bug, this one. Hopefully soon.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
moni kozi
ace
Sandals already? I know they are nice and red and uplifting... but isn't it still too cold? I am still wearing my wool socks :D
April 29th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@monikozi
I am not one for feeling the cold generally, even more so now I am mad menopausal woman, and it was 15°C yesterday. I find that quite warm!
April 29th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
I agree with Moni though I have gone to lighter socks most days
April 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The steering wheel makes a great frame. I’m not ready for sandals yet.
April 29th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
I like your red sandals. Not sure I would wear them with 15C (too used to 30C and up now...)
April 29th, 2022
