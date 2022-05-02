Previous
Table by casablanca
Photo 1821

Table

The rain on the garden table caught my eye, brought out the colours in the stone.

Thanks for your good wishes for our anniversary yesterday. Shame I was still ill really, but at least we had Bettys cakes to help.

Exchanging texts with friends has told me I am not alone in the heavy whack of this bug and its fatigue, so that's something. Still hoping it goes soon. It has been a long 10 days so far.

Bank Holiday Monday in England......enjoy!
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
