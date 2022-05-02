Sign up
Photo 1821
Table
The rain on the garden table caught my eye, brought out the colours in the stone.
Thanks for your good wishes for our anniversary yesterday. Shame I was still ill really, but at least we had Bettys cakes to help.
Exchanging texts with friends has told me I am not alone in the heavy whack of this bug and its fatigue, so that's something. Still hoping it goes soon. It has been a long 10 days so far.
Bank Holiday Monday in England......enjoy!
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2025
photos
167
followers
69
following
