Table

The rain on the garden table caught my eye, brought out the colours in the stone.



Thanks for your good wishes for our anniversary yesterday. Shame I was still ill really, but at least we had Bettys cakes to help.



Exchanging texts with friends has told me I am not alone in the heavy whack of this bug and its fatigue, so that's something. Still hoping it goes soon. It has been a long 10 days so far.



Bank Holiday Monday in England......enjoy!