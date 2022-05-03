Sign up
Photo 1822
Flying Swan
Managed a brief bit of fresh air yesterday, camera on my shoulder as always, and a swan flew past! Rarely see a swan in flight, so snapped him quick! He is a beauty, isn't he?
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
2
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2026
photos
166
followers
69
following
499% complete
View this month »
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd May 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Cassa what quick reactions you have to get this splendid scene, in focus, wings perfectly alligned to see her face and perfect composition
May 3rd, 2022
Newbank Lass
so strong
May 3rd, 2022
