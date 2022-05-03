Previous
Flying Swan by casablanca
Photo 1822

Flying Swan

Managed a brief bit of fresh air yesterday, camera on my shoulder as always, and a swan flew past! Rarely see a swan in flight, so snapped him quick! He is a beauty, isn't he?
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
JackieR ace
Cassa what quick reactions you have to get this splendid scene, in focus, wings perfectly alligned to see her face and perfect composition
May 3rd, 2022  
Newbank Lass
so strong
May 3rd, 2022  
