Previous
Next
Heading home by casablanca
Photo 1826

Heading home

I have actually been away the past week on a family holiday, though we haven't been able to do much because of The Young Fella and I still trying to get over our recent virus, most particularly me, still struggling with post viral fatigue.

Frustrating when you have waited a long time to share a break together, but at least I have been able to wake up looking at the sea and breathe in the fresh air here. We managed one glorious day out watching steam trains on Thursday but paid for it in exhaustion on Friday. On the plus side, Hubby never caught this lurgy so that has helped!

Travelling home now and I rather liked this shot I took yesterday of the gull, who seemed to be doing the same thing. Onwards and upwards. Sincerely hope this fatigue lifts soon.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured! You should tag it for the songtitle! Homeward bound, I think by Simon and Garfunkel ;-)
May 7th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@ludwigsdiana good idea!!
May 7th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It is hard to believe that some people do just not catch this virus. It is now being documented. You take care and get plenty of rest Wonderful flying photo! fav
May 7th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
What a nuisance. Hope you feel less fatigued soon.
May 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great action shot. Viruses behave in strange ways.
May 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise