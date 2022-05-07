Heading home

I have actually been away the past week on a family holiday, though we haven't been able to do much because of The Young Fella and I still trying to get over our recent virus, most particularly me, still struggling with post viral fatigue.



Frustrating when you have waited a long time to share a break together, but at least I have been able to wake up looking at the sea and breathe in the fresh air here. We managed one glorious day out watching steam trains on Thursday but paid for it in exhaustion on Friday. On the plus side, Hubby never caught this lurgy so that has helped!



Travelling home now and I rather liked this shot I took yesterday of the gull, who seemed to be doing the same thing. Onwards and upwards. Sincerely hope this fatigue lifts soon.