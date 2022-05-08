Sunrise

Now I am home, I will post from our week away in Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire.



One of the joys of that apartment, which was on the beach and looked straight out on to the sea, was to be able to just watch the water in the bay. I adore the sea. Stirring in my sleep at early moments of dawn and sunrise gave me little moments of joy. Wandering on to the balcony off the bedroom and just looking out for a few minutes at the light and water......bliss.



This was sunrise last Wednesday, a couple of fishing boats still out there working in the distance.



I have discovered in communications with friends on texts yesterday that there are quite a number of people who have had this virus that tested negative for covid, yet behaved an awful lot like it and leaves chest tightness and fatigue behind. At least I know I am not alone. Hoping it will pass soon. Thanks for your kind words.