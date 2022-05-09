Sign up
Photo 1828
The North Bay
This was my view from my balcony looking south.
Scarborough is a town of two characters. The South Bay is the main town and very bustling with slot machines, fishing vessels and seaside entertainments.
Scarborough Castle is on a headland that divides the two bays. You can see it there on the cliff top.
The North Bay is much quieter and just has a couple of shops for ice cream, food or wetsuit and watersports kit hire. We always stay on the North Bay because we prefer the peace and quiet.
We think of this as "our" beach because we have stayed here so many times over the years. Beautiful, isn't it?
9th May 2022
9th May 22
4
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2032
photos
166
followers
70
following
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th May 2022 2:17pm
Boxplayer
ace
Love it, peaceful shot.Only been to Scarborough once. Hope to visit again.
May 9th, 2022
Newbank Lass
Its stunning. What a view
May 9th, 2022
Lesley
ace
A lovely view. Super sky and gentle waves. We’ve only been once too, just for a day trip, and we didn’t think much of it. However, it’s obvious that we turned south and missed this beautiful side. We must go back.
May 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks lovely. The North bay looks so inviting.
May 9th, 2022
