The North Bay

This was my view from my balcony looking south.



Scarborough is a town of two characters. The South Bay is the main town and very bustling with slot machines, fishing vessels and seaside entertainments.



Scarborough Castle is on a headland that divides the two bays. You can see it there on the cliff top.



The North Bay is much quieter and just has a couple of shops for ice cream, food or wetsuit and watersports kit hire. We always stay on the North Bay because we prefer the peace and quiet.



We think of this as "our" beach because we have stayed here so many times over the years. Beautiful, isn't it?