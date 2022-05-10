Sign up
Photo 1829
Rain Coming
The many moods of the North Bay. This photograph was taken on the same day as the sunrise and the bright beach image from the last two days.
Something lovely about watching storms coming in over the sea and seeing the rain as it touches down in the distance on the water.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th May 2022 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderfully dramatic capture, love the moodiness of this shot.
May 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Dramatic clouds.
May 10th, 2022
