Sunset Stroll

Back to Scarborough North Bay shots after the excitement of my car coming home yesterday!



This is still the same day from the three previous shots of sunrise, bright sun and storms. This is sunset and I stood on the balcony and looked down at the people taking a sunset stroll along the boardwalk promenade beneath our apartment.



It is a natural B&W. I have no idea how those happen! It was a colour shot and still is, but obviously contre jour towards the setting sun ahead of them. I rather liked it.