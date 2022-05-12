Previous
Sunset Stroll by casablanca
Back to Scarborough North Bay shots after the excitement of my car coming home yesterday!

This is still the same day from the three previous shots of sunrise, bright sun and storms. This is sunset and I stood on the balcony and looked down at the people taking a sunset stroll along the boardwalk promenade beneath our apartment.

It is a natural B&W. I have no idea how those happen! It was a colour shot and still is, but obviously contre jour towards the setting sun ahead of them. I rather liked it.
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is such a fabulous shot, I don’t think those people could have been placed any more ideally.
May 12th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great Birdseye view and shot.
May 12th, 2022  
