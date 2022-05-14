Previous
Goathland by casablanca
Photo 1833

Goathland

We managed just one day out on our week away because of illness and it wiped us out the following day, but we were still delighted to have had one day in the sunshine at a favourite spot of ours.

Goathland is a village up in the North York Moors, about half an hour away from where we stayed in North Bay, Scarborough. If you have ever seen the gentle and nostalgic police TV series "Heartbeat," then you will know the village and the steam railway station as the series was filmed there.

We had a super sunny day watching the steam trains, eating and drinking in the cafe on the platform, people watching and even managed a stroll up to the village for an ice cream. It was rather lovely.

This is, of course, the Old Salty Seadog and The Young Fella.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Joan Robillard ace
Oh I am streaming Heatbeat right now. WOnderful show.
May 14th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
What a shame that you were sick when you should have been enjoying your holiday. Lousy luck! This one day does look like a day to remember though. :)
May 14th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Their smiles are hiding any sickness or pain that was going on. I remember watching Heartbeat many years ago
May 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely shot even though they must have been feeling a bit rough. I can just hear you 'Come on smile for the camera you can lie down later'
May 14th, 2022  
