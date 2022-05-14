Goathland

We managed just one day out on our week away because of illness and it wiped us out the following day, but we were still delighted to have had one day in the sunshine at a favourite spot of ours.



Goathland is a village up in the North York Moors, about half an hour away from where we stayed in North Bay, Scarborough. If you have ever seen the gentle and nostalgic police TV series "Heartbeat," then you will know the village and the steam railway station as the series was filmed there.



We had a super sunny day watching the steam trains, eating and drinking in the cafe on the platform, people watching and even managed a stroll up to the village for an ice cream. It was rather lovely.



This is, of course, the Old Salty Seadog and The Young Fella.