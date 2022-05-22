Previous
Iris Heart by casablanca
Photo 1841

Iris Heart

Shadow selfie with the first of our irises to bloom this year. Hubby's favourite flower.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A ace
And such a beautiful flower it is too
May 22nd, 2022  
