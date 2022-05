Dandelion Path

I walked this morning at the site where my son works for the first time since I got ill over a month ago. It was nice to get the fresh air, but the post viral fatigue has clearly not left me yet as I am now utterly exhausted and look drawn in the face. Onwards and upwards!



I always enjoy the juxtaposition of man made things and nature. This is a phone shot, slightly edited to bring out the textures of the wood.