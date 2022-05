Hello there!

Walked past this tree fella.....could have sworn he winked at me 😉



Thanks for your kind comments yesterday. As the Young Fella is also not yet 100% and easily tired out and we had the same virus, I suspect it is just taking its sweet time to disappear. Keeping an eye on it though. Wishing we were back in the days when you could just phone, make an appointment the same day or soon after and see a Dr in person. Not now sadly.