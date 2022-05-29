Dame Judi Dench

This wonderful full and fragrant deep peach rose in my garden is named after the lovely actress, Judi Dench.



I love that lady and I love this rose ❤️



One of my favourites of her more recent anecdotes was her fabulous put down of the London cabbie, who shouted at her as she was crossing the road "move out of the way, b*tch."

Her response was "That's Dame b*tch to you."



Carpe Diem tattooed on her wrist and decades of marvellous theatre, radio, film and television behind her, she is truly one I would call the well worn phrase "a national treasure."