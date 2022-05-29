Previous
Dame Judi Dench by casablanca
Photo 1848

Dame Judi Dench

This wonderful full and fragrant deep peach rose in my garden is named after the lovely actress, Judi Dench.

I love that lady and I love this rose ❤️

One of my favourites of her more recent anecdotes was her fabulous put down of the London cabbie, who shouted at her as she was crossing the road "move out of the way, b*tch."
Her response was "That's Dame b*tch to you."

Carpe Diem tattooed on her wrist and decades of marvellous theatre, radio, film and television behind her, she is truly one I would call the well worn phrase "a national treasure."
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 29th, 2022  
