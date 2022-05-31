Sign up
Photo 1850
Daisy Path
Raining today and have been so busy, I couldn't get out with my camera. So this another I took yesterday. Love the way daisies are starting to take over the grassy footpaths now. Feels like you are walking with the fairies.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
5
3
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2054
photos
166
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th May 2022 9:40am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Gorgeous daisies and a lovely shot, I love seeing them on lawns and fields.
May 31st, 2022
Pat
Oh wow, so many. I always feel a bit guilty treading on them. Great capture, we’re you lying on your belly?
May 31st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@pattyblue
No, might never get up again LOL. Took the cheat route and squatted down with the camera and held it low.
May 31st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful pov!
May 31st, 2022
Joyce W.
ace
beautiful!
May 31st, 2022
