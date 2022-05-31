Previous
Daisy Path by casablanca
Photo 1850

Daisy Path

Raining today and have been so busy, I couldn't get out with my camera. So this another I took yesterday. Love the way daisies are starting to take over the grassy footpaths now. Feels like you are walking with the fairies.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
Gorgeous daisies and a lovely shot, I love seeing them on lawns and fields.
May 31st, 2022  
Pat
Oh wow, so many. I always feel a bit guilty treading on them. Great capture, we’re you lying on your belly?
May 31st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@pattyblue No, might never get up again LOL. Took the cheat route and squatted down with the camera and held it low.
May 31st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful pov!
May 31st, 2022  
Joyce W. ace
beautiful!
May 31st, 2022  
