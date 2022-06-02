Let the celebrations begin!

So pleased to be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of our dearly loved Queen, now the longest reigning British monarch.



I am making a cream tea later with some salad and quails eggs for savoury. Tomorrow we eat roast beef and Yorkshire Puddings and, of course, the Pimms is ready to go.



Still not 100% well, neither is the Young Fella and Hubby working hard at Physio for his ailing back with a guy who is a lifelong sailor and understands his specific needs. We will get there. In the meantime, it is nice to have the distraction for a few days to celebrate our marvellous Queen Elizabeth II. 🇬🇧🥳❤️🍓🍾