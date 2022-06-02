Previous
Let the celebrations begin! by casablanca
Photo 1852

Let the celebrations begin!

So pleased to be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of our dearly loved Queen, now the longest reigning British monarch.

I am making a cream tea later with some salad and quails eggs for savoury. Tomorrow we eat roast beef and Yorkshire Puddings and, of course, the Pimms is ready to go.

Still not 100% well, neither is the Young Fella and Hubby working hard at Physio for his ailing back with a guy who is a lifelong sailor and understands his specific needs. We will get there. In the meantime, it is nice to have the distraction for a few days to celebrate our marvellous Queen Elizabeth II. 🇬🇧🥳❤️🍓🍾
JackieR ace
We're celebrating our own septegenarian this weekend. The village we're in has decorated especially for Him!!

Have a fab weekend 👸🇬🇧
June 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful happy selfie! It all sounds delicious, enjoy the celebrations 🥳
June 2nd, 2022  
Wylie ace
Enjoy, it looks like loads of fun.
June 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely seeing all of the bunting. We have our bunting out but left it to late to get a flag. 🇬🇧
June 2nd, 2022  
Hazel ace
A very beautiful selfie!
June 2nd, 2022  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Happy birthday septegenarian!!!
June 2nd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
You go celebrate girl! We're not generally royal fans, rather the opposite, but the Queen is an exception. Hard working and committed and we won't see too many more such long reigns I suspect.
June 2nd, 2022  
