Platinum Jubilee Thursday by casablanca
Photo 1853

Platinum Jubilee Thursday

Some of the highlights of the first of the four days of celebration for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

These are all photographs taken of the television coverage. Included above are the Trooping of the Colour, the crowds on The Mall, the balcony appearance, the gun salute in Hyde Park , the fly past and the lighting of the beacons across the Commonwealth with the Tree of Trees display and the light tribute on the walls of Buckingham Palace.

Glorious day for her and the sun shone. Sad she has had a flare up of her mobility issues, meaning she cannot attend the service of thanksgiving this morning, which would have been very important to her. But I am glad at 96 she is still with us, glowing with her faith and her affection for her family and the nation. God save the Queen!
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Boxplayer ace
Nice montage.
June 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Well done in getting such good images! I have been following on tv too. After all there was a time when she was our Queen too ❤
June 3rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice collage
June 3rd, 2022  
