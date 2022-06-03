Platinum Jubilee Thursday

Some of the highlights of the first of the four days of celebration for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



These are all photographs taken of the television coverage. Included above are the Trooping of the Colour, the crowds on The Mall, the balcony appearance, the gun salute in Hyde Park , the fly past and the lighting of the beacons across the Commonwealth with the Tree of Trees display and the light tribute on the walls of Buckingham Palace.



Glorious day for her and the sun shone. Sad she has had a flare up of her mobility issues, meaning she cannot attend the service of thanksgiving this morning, which would have been very important to her. But I am glad at 96 she is still with us, glowing with her faith and her affection for her family and the nation. God save the Queen!