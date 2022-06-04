Strawberry Scones

The festivities continue and I baked these scones and decided to add fresh strawberries as well as clotted cream and strawberry jam. Decadent!



If you have ever watched Father Brown, you may raise a wry smile with me as I compete with Mrs M and her "award winning strawberry scones!" 😂🥳🇬🇧



I have been using a large Union Jack flag on top of my tablecloth in the dining room. Works rather well for these 4 days!