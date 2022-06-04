Sign up
Photo 1854
Strawberry Scones
The festivities continue and I baked these scones and decided to add fresh strawberries as well as clotted cream and strawberry jam. Decadent!
If you have ever watched Father Brown, you may raise a wry smile with me as I compete with Mrs M and her "award winning strawberry scones!" 😂🥳🇬🇧
I have been using a large Union Jack flag on top of my tablecloth in the dining room. Works rather well for these 4 days!
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th June 2022 9:11am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Hazel
ace
Oh, yes please. Beautifully photographed!!
June 4th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
I now need to have another cream tea and add strawberries to the scones and cream!! Looks yummy!!
June 4th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Oh massive yum.
June 4th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Most jubilicious!!
June 4th, 2022
