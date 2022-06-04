Previous
Next
Strawberry Scones by casablanca
Photo 1854

Strawberry Scones

The festivities continue and I baked these scones and decided to add fresh strawberries as well as clotted cream and strawberry jam. Decadent!

If you have ever watched Father Brown, you may raise a wry smile with me as I compete with Mrs M and her "award winning strawberry scones!" 😂🥳🇬🇧

I have been using a large Union Jack flag on top of my tablecloth in the dining room. Works rather well for these 4 days!
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Oh, yes please. Beautifully photographed!!
June 4th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
I now need to have another cream tea and add strawberries to the scones and cream!! Looks yummy!!
June 4th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Oh massive yum.
June 4th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Most jubilicious!!
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise