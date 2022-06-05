Previous
Next
Platinum Jubilee Concert by casablanca
Photo 1855

Platinum Jubilee Concert

Images I photographed while watching the festivities on the television last night. Great concert outside Buckingham Palace including the joys of Queen, Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli and many more. Speeches by Prince William and Prince Charles, which were lovely.

Highlights for me were the skit at the start with the Queen sharing afternoon tea with Paddington Bear and the wonderful light shows of iconic items associated with the Queen above the palace in the sky, some of which are pictured above.

They had her handbag, a corgi with a bone, guardsmen, a horse, her postage stamp image and signature and many more. It was joyous.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice collection of shots. We’re just watching a replay now here in Australia.
June 5th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Paddington was absolutely the best, followed closely by Queen! Some of the others I could have done without. But quite a spectacle with an unbeatable backdrop!
June 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise