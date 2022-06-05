Platinum Jubilee Concert

Images I photographed while watching the festivities on the television last night. Great concert outside Buckingham Palace including the joys of Queen, Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli and many more. Speeches by Prince William and Prince Charles, which were lovely.



Highlights for me were the skit at the start with the Queen sharing afternoon tea with Paddington Bear and the wonderful light shows of iconic items associated with the Queen above the palace in the sky, some of which are pictured above.



They had her handbag, a corgi with a bone, guardsmen, a horse, her postage stamp image and signature and many more. It was joyous.