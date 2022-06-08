Previous
Storm coming in by casablanca
Photo 1858

Storm coming in

.....and then it disappeared. But it looked dramatic on its way past!
8th June 2022

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Dramatic indeed, but glad it wasn't as bad as it looked!
June 8th, 2022  
