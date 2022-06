The Pilgrim

Such a lovely name for this beautiful full David Austin rose. Love its frills!



Photographed on my phone this morning as I visited my parents. First time I have been able to see them since late April, as it has taken me 7 weeks to get rid of the cough. Fatigue receding but at a snail's pace. This particular virus seems to leave you fatigued for around 3 months, I am told by nursing friends, so this time next month I should be feeling a lot better hopefully.