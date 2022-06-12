Previous
Next
Contortionist! by casablanca
Photo 1861

Contortionist!

Sometimes I wish I could do this. Turn my neck right round and see stuff behind me. But alas I am human and not goose!
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This gave me a laugh, looks like it’s tied in a knot
June 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot and timing! My neck hurts just looking at it 😉
June 12th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful timing and capture! Would be fun to do a watercolour of this :)
June 12th, 2022  
Marilyn G M
beautiful textures
June 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise