Photo 1861
Contortionist!
Sometimes I wish I could do this. Turn my neck right round and see stuff behind me. But alas I am human and not goose!
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A
ace
This gave me a laugh, looks like it’s tied in a knot
June 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot and timing! My neck hurts just looking at it 😉
June 12th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful timing and capture! Would be fun to do a watercolour of this :)
June 12th, 2022
Marilyn G M
beautiful textures
June 12th, 2022
