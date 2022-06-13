Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1862
Ready!
I am on an adventure. Tomorrow I meet some fellow artists and 365ers, but the fatigue I have not yet got rid of post virus was making that difficult.
So I have come to a hotel near our meeting place today to rest after the journey.
We joked we should wear red carnations so we recognise each other 🤣🤣 So this is mine, ready in my hat for the morning! It will get a drink of water overnight, of course.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2066
photos
167
followers
68
following
510% complete
View this month »
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th June 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Yeah looking forward to it. I don’t have a red carnation but will wear a similar hat.
June 13th, 2022
Judith Johnson
What a lovely idea, I hope you enjoy your meet up.
June 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close