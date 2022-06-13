Previous
Ready! by casablanca
Photo 1862

Ready!

I am on an adventure. Tomorrow I meet some fellow artists and 365ers, but the fatigue I have not yet got rid of post virus was making that difficult.

So I have come to a hotel near our meeting place today to rest after the journey.

We joked we should wear red carnations so we recognise each other 🤣🤣 So this is mine, ready in my hat for the morning! It will get a drink of water overnight, of course.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely ace
Yeah looking forward to it. I don’t have a red carnation but will wear a similar hat.
June 13th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
What a lovely idea, I hope you enjoy your meet up.
June 13th, 2022  
