Ready!

I am on an adventure. Tomorrow I meet some fellow artists and 365ers, but the fatigue I have not yet got rid of post virus was making that difficult.



So I have come to a hotel near our meeting place today to rest after the journey.



We joked we should wear red carnations so we recognise each other 不不 So this is mine, ready in my hat for the morning! It will get a drink of water overnight, of course.