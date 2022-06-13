Ready!

I am on an adventure. Tomorrow I meet some fellow artists and 365ers, but the fatigue I have not yet got rid of post virus was making that difficult.



So I have come to a hotel near our meeting place today to rest after the journey.



We joked we should wear red carnations so we recognise each other 🤣🤣 So this is mine, ready in my hat for the morning! It will get a drink of water overnight, of course.