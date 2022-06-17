Previous
Cheers to 21 Years! by casablanca
Photo 1866

Cheers to 21 Years!

I threw the Young Fella a "Death in Paradise" party when he got home last night after a long hot day at work.

If you have ever seen the show, you will know why the board I created there is funny! If you have never seen it, think Midsomer Murders on a Caribbean beach, gentle, funny and rather bonkers.

We drank rum....of course.....but gave him a favourite meal of fillet steak. You're only 21 once after all! Can't believe how fast those years have flown. Love him to bits and so grateful to be his Mama. Look forward to what the years ahead may bring for him.
Casablanca

Phil Sandford ace
Happy birthday ‘young fella’
June 17th, 2022  
