Magic!

This isn't Guinness.....obviously.....but the glass is mine because I do love Guinness!



It is called Cauldron Cola and we bought it at the station in Goathland a couple of months ago. It looks like ordinary cola until you spin the bottle. Then you get these amazing gold swirls and patterns in it. Rather fun.



A Harry Potter connection with the station apparently from the films, but as I really dislike all the films and any of the books after the 3rd one, I wouldn't know!



