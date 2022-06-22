Sign up
Photo 1871
Picnic Bench snack seeker
Sat at a picnic bench having iced coffee and cake with a pal at the site where my son works and this little robin popped by, looking hopeful for a few crumbs!
Lovely little thing. I always enjoy their company.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2075
photos
166
followers
68
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd June 2022 1:35pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really pretty. Love it.
June 22nd, 2022
Lesley
ace
How sweet. Looks like a youngster.
June 22nd, 2022
