Previous
Next
Picnic Bench snack seeker by casablanca
Photo 1871

Picnic Bench snack seeker

Sat at a picnic bench having iced coffee and cake with a pal at the site where my son works and this little robin popped by, looking hopeful for a few crumbs!

Lovely little thing. I always enjoy their company.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really pretty. Love it.
June 22nd, 2022  
Lesley ace
How sweet. Looks like a youngster.
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise