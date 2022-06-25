Round Island Race

These are both screen shots from different trackers. My hubby is in the yacht on the left and that was his position about half an hour ago. Looks so tranquil.......but the shot on the right shows how many other yachts are racing today!



He returned to sailing last Sunday after 6 weeks recovering from a disc injury in his back and has been training a group of military veterans, all of whom have PTSD and some of whom have physical disabilities too. They have had a brilliant week and loved the experience.



Racing today, they won't win. The professional racers complete the island circumference in just a few short hours in their racing foils, but the many many hundreds of other mostly non racing yachts enjoy the experience of sailing alongside so many others and trying not to hit each other LOL! Most of them will take around 8 - 10 hours to complete. 1,400 yachts this year and over 16,000 sailors.



The fun is taking part for most people and it is the first time Hubby, my old Salty Seadog, has had the chance to compete, so he was very excited. Following on the apps and cheering them on!