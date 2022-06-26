Feeling like champions

Further to yesterday's race screen shots, this is a shot my hubby took on his phone as they came into the last stretch of the race at Osborne Bay.



Hundreds of yachts all converging on the finish line ahead! There were 1,400 listed to start and the winners whizzed round there in a super fast multihull in 4 hours 19, but the majority took between 8 and 12 hours to complete, often with just seconds separating them.



Very very proud of my hubby and his novice crew. They completed in 9 hours 24 and at the moment the listing has them as 648th. That may change as the list is adjusted for people arriving before them who left before them on the staggered start, but what an achievement in a non racing yacht with a novice crew on a first ever try at the race!



They feel like champions and so they should. Brilliant job.