Music cat

My back has been giving me gyp the last four or five days and hay fever kicking in majorly when I haven't really suffered much in many years, so wasn't feeling that brilliant.....



....then I came in the lounge and found Marmalade, my robot cat, had borrowed my headphones and was listening to music and purring with an occasional yowl. Hubby's doing but it made me smile!



Purrfick.