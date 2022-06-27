Sign up
Photo 1876
Music cat
My back has been giving me gyp the last four or five days and hay fever kicking in majorly when I haven't really suffered much in many years, so wasn't feeling that brilliant.....
....then I came in the lounge and found Marmalade, my robot cat, had borrowed my headphones and was listening to music and purring with an occasional yowl. Hubby's doing but it made me smile!
Purrfick.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pam Knowler
ace
I wonder what she was listening to? The music from Cats maybe? Lol!
June 27th, 2022
Fisher Family
A super fun shot!
Ian
June 27th, 2022
