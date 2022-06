Casablanca First Earlies

Back in late January, I posted that I had found a variety of first early potatoes called Casablanca.....so naturally I bought the seed potatoes and set about chitting them in an egg box on a window sill.



I planted them in a green felt potato bag in the garden under my rose bush. Today I noticed the tops had all gone over and so it was time to harvest.



This is my harvest! Little new potatoes and we shall cook them up and eat them in the next couple of days! What fun, eh?