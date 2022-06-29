Previous
Hungry! by casablanca
Photo 1878

Hungry!

Simon’s Cat, in case you have not met this marvellous and amusing feline before.

I treated my car to a new sticker. He is pointing at his food bowl on the fuel cap cover…….seemed appropriate given the price of petrol currently! 😂😂🐾
29th June 2022

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I just love Simon's cat - that is so so clever - he has the character of a stubborn yet loving pussikins!
June 29th, 2022  
