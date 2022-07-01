The Empty Space

The Empty Space.

When I was a drama student, that was title of a 1968 book by Peter Brook. I remember it well!

But this empty space is different.

My computer has been unwell for a while and finally I found a local tech to sort it out. So hopefully I will have it back soon and it will be its old speedy self with the ancient hard drive replaced for SSD and everything cleaned up.

In the meantime, my keyboard, mouse and tea are all dressed up with nowhere to go.....think I will drink the tea and do the washing up.....