The Empty Space by casablanca
Photo 1880

The Empty Space

The Empty Space.
When I was a drama student, that was title of a 1968 book by Peter Brook. I remember it well!
But this empty space is different.
My computer has been unwell for a while and finally I found a local tech to sort it out. So hopefully I will have it back soon and it will be its old speedy self with the ancient hard drive replaced for SSD and everything cleaned up.
In the meantime, my keyboard, mouse and tea are all dressed up with nowhere to go.....think I will drink the tea and do the washing up.....
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pam Knowler ace
Hope you get sorted quickly! Nothing worse than your computer playing up!
July 1st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
My laptop was acting up so I decided to order a new desktop because I have two jobs that require me to have a home computer. Now the laptop is fine but I am having problems setting up the new desktop. Always something. Nice setup. I sit in my recliner and have a lap tray to work on.
July 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
There are some things you can do without a computer. I have that in mind but appreciate the connections!
July 1st, 2022  
