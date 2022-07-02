Cloudscape

My computer is home and super fast and much improved. A splash stain on the lower screen has caused the lacquer to peel off, which has left blotches. Annoying but a small price to pay to have a fast and functioning computer back. £325 to change old drive for an SSD, clean it all up and update everything. Better than the £2,000 for a new one anyway! Should last a few more years now.



Cloudscape above my street as I walked to town just now for food. Beautiful. Sun blanched out as a phone, but still enjoyed the shape. Mask firmly on as covid has doubled again in the past week and I really don’t want it!