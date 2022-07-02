Previous
Cloudscape by casablanca
Photo 1881

Cloudscape

My computer is home and super fast and much improved. A splash stain on the lower screen has caused the lacquer to peel off, which has left blotches. Annoying but a small price to pay to have a fast and functioning computer back. £325 to change old drive for an SSD, clean it all up and update everything. Better than the £2,000 for a new one anyway! Should last a few more years now.

Cloudscape above my street as I walked to town just now for food. Beautiful. Sun blanched out as a phone, but still enjoyed the shape. Mask firmly on as covid has doubled again in the past week and I really don’t want it!
Casablanca

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such beautiful clouds. So glad you’ve got a functioning computer again
July 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Love that mackerel cloudscape, good news re your computer.
July 2nd, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
Love it!
July 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely mackerel sky. Good to hear your computer is home again.
July 2nd, 2022  
