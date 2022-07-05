Previous
Morning glory by casablanca
Morning glory

Had a rough night. I was awakened just after 1am by a strong smell of smoke. Closed my windows but it got stronger. Got up to investigate, but it was definitely outside and a very strong smell of woodsmoke in there. Took a walk in my nightie and dressing gown around the garden and neighbouring street, but never found the source. Weird. Didn't get back to sleep till after 4am and then woke up regularly.

So feeling like a zombie, I accompanied The Young Fella to work and paused after he went in to drink in the sight of one of the lakes in the morning light. Just glorious. A nice day ahead for the children's groups who will be there for adventures today.

It hasn't taken away the tiredness, but it always does your soul good to see beauty in nature, eh?
Newbank Lass
Looks beautiful. Hope you get through the day.
July 5th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous colours
July 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a beautiful scene, lovely colours
July 5th, 2022  
