Previous
Next
Nature's Lace by casablanca
Photo 1885

Nature's Lace

This is the dried out leaves from last year's hydrangea blooms, the new ones pushing through now a little late. I love the delicate filigree, so intricate and reminds me of Belgian handmade lace.

The left over smell of smoke persists in various places nearby, but I never did find the source. Hopefully it was a one off and will not return! A better night's sleep last night thankfully.

Got locked inside the Young Fella's car this morning after I arrived home. A bit scary. No central locking button that I can locate, so I am wondering if the lock was half on when I closed the door to drive home? Had to open it with the key a few times reaching out through the window before I got the familiar "clunk clunk" and the doors opened. I was envisaging climbing out of the window.......bit of a mystery. Must dig out the Haines Manual and see if I can work out what happened there.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
516% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It does look rather lovely, beautiful shot and light. Scary re your experience of being locked in!
July 6th, 2022  
KV ace
Lovely… my rose bush leaves look like this thanks to the Japanese beetles.
July 6th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful! That’s a bit scary being locked in the car! Hope you find out what the problem is!
July 6th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a lovely lacy pattern it has.

A bit scary being locked in your car. I did the same when I got my latest Subaru. It was dark and I couldn't see the 'childproof switch' ha ha
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise