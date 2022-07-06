Nature's Lace

This is the dried out leaves from last year's hydrangea blooms, the new ones pushing through now a little late. I love the delicate filigree, so intricate and reminds me of Belgian handmade lace.



The left over smell of smoke persists in various places nearby, but I never did find the source. Hopefully it was a one off and will not return! A better night's sleep last night thankfully.



Got locked inside the Young Fella's car this morning after I arrived home. A bit scary. No central locking button that I can locate, so I am wondering if the lock was half on when I closed the door to drive home? Had to open it with the key a few times reaching out through the window before I got the familiar "clunk clunk" and the doors opened. I was envisaging climbing out of the window.......bit of a mystery. Must dig out the Haines Manual and see if I can work out what happened there.