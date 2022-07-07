Previous
Next
Over the Hedge by casablanca
Photo 1886

Over the Hedge

Glorious sunset last night as I drove with The Young Fella after his long 12 hour shift to come home. By the time we arrived, most of it was done but this wonderful pink was hanging in the sky with the moon come out to play too.

Taken over the laurel hedge towards my neighbour's house. Pretty end to the day.

Not only did I get locked inside the car, but my blackout blind mechanism failed so I was left neither fully in the light or the dark, a door knob fell off in the kitchen so I rooted around the garage to find the right kind of screws to repair (though now it looks a bit wonky lol) and the hot tap in the bath started spinning but not producing any water. It was one of those days! Come back from that yacht, Old Salty Seadog, all is forgiven LOL!!
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
516% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh dear, things are falling apart! Literally. Men are never there when you need them! ;-) Beautiful sky, with that moon hanging overhead.
July 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a stunning capture and gorgeous colour! Sorry that you had another bad day and awful experience.
July 7th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
What a day! Sometimes everything happens at once! My dishwasher died yesterday and hoping that’s the last horrible surprise! Beautiful sky!
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise