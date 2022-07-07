Over the Hedge

Glorious sunset last night as I drove with The Young Fella after his long 12 hour shift to come home. By the time we arrived, most of it was done but this wonderful pink was hanging in the sky with the moon come out to play too.



Taken over the laurel hedge towards my neighbour's house. Pretty end to the day.



Not only did I get locked inside the car, but my blackout blind mechanism failed so I was left neither fully in the light or the dark, a door knob fell off in the kitchen so I rooted around the garage to find the right kind of screws to repair (though now it looks a bit wonky lol) and the hot tap in the bath started spinning but not producing any water. It was one of those days! Come back from that yacht, Old Salty Seadog, all is forgiven LOL!!