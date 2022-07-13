Sheila

Like many people, I have been carrying a few extra "lockdown" pounds and decided it is time to see if I can lose them.



My pal Sheila is doing the same and she told me she went to her fridge to take out some chocolate and heard a voice in her head saying "choices, Sheila" and she walked away again.



I went to the fridge looking for chocolate not long after and I could hear her voice in my head saying "choices, Sheila" and I thought.....



my name's not Sheila, so I opened the door and ate it! 😂😂😂