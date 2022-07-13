Previous
Sheila by casablanca
Photo 1892

Sheila

Like many people, I have been carrying a few extra "lockdown" pounds and decided it is time to see if I can lose them.

My pal Sheila is doing the same and she told me she went to her fridge to take out some chocolate and heard a voice in her head saying "choices, Sheila" and she walked away again.

I went to the fridge looking for chocolate not long after and I could hear her voice in my head saying "choices, Sheila" and I thought.....

my name's not Sheila, so I opened the door and ate it! 😂😂😂
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
What a wonderful early morning chuckle, I love your narrative and shot to go with it :-)
July 13th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Aaahaaaahaaaa!!!! Funny gal!
July 13th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Excellent choice made!!!
July 13th, 2022  
