Speckled Wood

According to the official blurb, this lovely little butterfly is called a Speckled Wood.

Dark brown with creamy yellow spots. The best way to identify the 'brown' butterflies is by looking at the eyespots on their wings. The speckled wood is the only brown butterfly with three small, cream-ringed eyespots on each hindwing and one on each forewing.

I went on a butterfly and dragonfly hunt yesterday morning at the site where my son works, but not a dragonfly to be seen anywhere around the lakes. Wondering if they are not seen when it is very hot?
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Casablanca

