Once upon a time....

...there were three bears. Daddy Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear.



For two of them, nothing was every quite right. Porridge too hot or too cold, bed too hard or too lumpy.



For one of them, it was just right.



So I conclude that I am all three.



I am English, so the weather is an obsession.

Sometimes it is too hot (like now)

Sometimes it is too grey and wet (too often)

Sometimes it is just right.....



....but that only seems to happen rarely as the grey makes me sad, the heat makes me wilt but the soft late Spring weather when it reaches a balmy 21ºC and the sky is blue and the breeze is soft and cool......to me, that is just right.



Reminds me of the Flanders and Swann remark on one of their recordings where Flanders says "Missed Summer last year. I was in the bathroom." You couldn't miss it this year, but it would be nice to just turn it all down a wee bit......



The End