Once upon a time.... by casablanca
Photo 1894

Once upon a time....

...there were three bears. Daddy Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear.

For two of them, nothing was every quite right. Porridge too hot or too cold, bed too hard or too lumpy.

For one of them, it was just right.

So I conclude that I am all three.

I am English, so the weather is an obsession.
Sometimes it is too hot (like now)
Sometimes it is too grey and wet (too often)
Sometimes it is just right.....

....but that only seems to happen rarely as the grey makes me sad, the heat makes me wilt but the soft late Spring weather when it reaches a balmy 21ºC and the sky is blue and the breeze is soft and cool......to me, that is just right.

Reminds me of the Flanders and Swann remark on one of their recordings where Flanders says "Missed Summer last year. I was in the bathroom." You couldn't miss it this year, but it would be nice to just turn it all down a wee bit......

The End
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Casablanca

Diana ace
I love your bears and beautiful narrative! I seem to be pretty similar as far as the weather is concerned 😊
July 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That poor bear with no ears makes me laugh
July 15th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn He is the much loved Weega Bear, belonging to the Young Fella since birth and he has ears.....they are just slightly further back on his head so you can't see them!
July 15th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
I have to agree with your summer weather sentiments, particularly the last bit about turning it down slightly! 😂
July 15th, 2022  
